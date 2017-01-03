Rudman Winchell Attorney Allison A. Economy elected a pPartner at the firm.
Rudman Winchell, Counselors at Law in Bangor, Maine is proud to announce that Allison A. Economy has been elected as a Partner at the firm. Allison focuses her practice on litigation and creditors' rights matters.
