Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are first artists announced for 2017...

Singer Rod Stewart poses at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Penny Lancaster after receiving his knighthood, in London, Britain, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday the first concert in its 2017 season: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, in a dual bill set to hit the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, July 14. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Jan 27, via Ticketmaster, and start at $39.75.

