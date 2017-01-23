Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are first artists announced for 2017...
Singer Rod Stewart poses at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Penny Lancaster after receiving his knighthood, in London, Britain, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday the first concert in its 2017 season: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, in a dual bill set to hit the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, July 14. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Jan 27, via Ticketmaster, and start at $39.75.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC