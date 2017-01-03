Rockport man charged in Orono armed r...

Rockport man charged in Orono armed robbery

7 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

A 20-year-old Rockport man is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on a charge that he participated in an armed robbery at an Orono residence. Clark N. Thomas made his initial appearance Monday, Jan. 9 in Penobscot County Unified Court in Bangor.

