Rock legend David Crosby set for May concert at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor

Founding members of The Byrds, one-third of Crosby, Stills & Nash, solo artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby is set for a concert on May 26 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Feb. 3; check back with the Criterion Theatre's website or David Crosby's website for more information.

