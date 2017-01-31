Rock legend David Crosby set for May concert at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor
Founding members of The Byrds, one-third of Crosby, Stills & Nash, solo artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby is set for a concert on May 26 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Feb. 3; check back with the Criterion Theatre's website or David Crosby's website for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC