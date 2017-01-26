'Race: The Power of an Illusion and Vital Conversations on...
"Race: The Power of an Illusion and Vital Conversations on Race," 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. Video, conversation and light refreshments.
