Public meeting on corridor study from Bennoch Road to College Avenue

Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Old Town Council chambers at Old Town City Hall, 265 Main St. for public discussion on the corridor study of Stillwater Avenue from Bennoch Road to College Avenue. BACTS, the metropolitan planning organization for the Bangor urbanized area, has contracted with consulting firm Gorrill-Palmer to complete this study.

