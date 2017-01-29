Protests erupt at Maine airports over...

Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangor Daily News

Marie McMonagle and her daughter Heather stand amidst other protesters outside the Bangor International Airport on Sunday in opposition to President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. "He needs a reality check," said Marie McMonagle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan 20 No one believes ... 33
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Jan 12 WMN 61
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov '16 PeanutButtercup 7
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC