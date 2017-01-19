Picture of the Past 1/19/17
Fred Hardin of Orrington, a troop greeter for about two years, listens to Bion Foster, the outgoing chairman of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, as he recognizes the dedication of the troop greeters and reads letters from thankful soldiers at the Chamber's annual dinner in Bangor in 2005. Thank you for reading your 4 free articles this month.
