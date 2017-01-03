As the Presidential Inauguration takes place in Washington, D.C., representatives of area organizations will affirm their common concerns for the protection of human rights, sustainability and an economy that serves human needs and not just the profits of the top 1%. A "People's Inauguration" Press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street in Bangor.

