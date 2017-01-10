Paul LePage implores GOP to 'fix bayo...

Paul LePage implores GOP to 'fix bayonets' on budget

15 hrs ago

Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage is asking Republican lawmakers to "fix bayonets" and battle for his final two-year budget proposal. The Republican governor made his first remarks about the budget submitted late last week during a call into WVOM-FM in Bangor.

