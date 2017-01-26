One street walker found in Bangor's point-in-time homeless count

James Vaughn , of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, looks over discarded clothing with Scott Sergi , Bangor Area Homeless Shelter housing manager, and Sherrie House, Shaw House outreach councilor, under the I-395 bridge during the Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual Point-In-Time survey, done every January to provide a snapshot of what the homeless population looks like Wednesday in Bangor.

