Old Man Luedecke House Concert
Two-time Juno Award winner, Old Man Luedecke will present his quirky songwriting, heartwarming voice, and old-time banjo playing in a House Concert at 58 Main in Bangor. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.
