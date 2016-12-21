Old Man Luedecke House Concert

Old Man Luedecke House Concert

Two-time Juno Award winner, Old Man Luedecke will present his quirky songwriting, heartwarming voice, and old-time banjo playing in a House Concert at 58 Main in Bangor. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.

