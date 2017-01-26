Nonviolent Communication Training to be Offered in Bangor

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Would you like to deal with conflict more skillfully? Be sensitive to others without giving up your own needs? Deepen intimacy and have more ease within relationships? Open Communication, "dedicated to creating a more peaceful world one conversation at a time," along with the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, is sponsoring a two day training, February 18-19, 2017, at 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100 in Bangor, to explore a way of thinking, acting and speaking that builds connection and opens lines of communication even during times of stress and conflict.

