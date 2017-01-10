New 'inspired bistro' in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyes
Matt Denbow pours the broth of the Thai red curry soup for a customer at Novio's Bistro in Bangor. When Kara van Emmerik begins to think about a dish that might end up on the menu at Novio's, the new downtown Bangor restaurant where she's head chef, it's the visuals that come first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|lykos1961
|60
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC