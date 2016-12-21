Mt Ashland launches campaign to renovate ski lodge
Mt Ashland Ski Area had its best December in years, with skier and snowboarder visits up by 6,000, now they need your help to keep up with the growth. The non-profit relies on donations to keep lift ticket and rental prices low while also keeping up with needed upgrades and expansion.
