Military plane redirects to Bangor because of storm

The winter storm blanketing northern New England redirected a military plane from overseas to Bangor International Airport Tuesday morning, according to a local troop greeter. The plane, carrying about 170 Air Force personnel, was traveling to Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire from an unknown location oversees but was redirected to BIA at around 5 a.m., according to George Bridgham, a member of the Maine Troop Greeters board of directors.

