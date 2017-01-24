Military plane redirects to Bangor because of storm
The winter storm blanketing northern New England redirected a military plane from overseas to Bangor International Airport Tuesday morning, according to a local troop greeter. The plane, carrying about 170 Air Force personnel, was traveling to Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire from an unknown location oversees but was redirected to BIA at around 5 a.m., according to George Bridgham, a member of the Maine Troop Greeters board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC