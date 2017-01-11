Medomak Valley High School's chess team traveled to Bangor to compete in the John Bapst New Year Chess Tournament Jan. 8. Eight MVHS students competed, along with some 30 other students from all over the state. Players attending the tournament from MVHS included seniors Joesph Powell and Greg Wadsworth, sophomores Kaleb Pendleton, Andrew Bubar, Rachel Curtis-Bowden and Jakob McPhee, freshmen Colby Allen and Jorden Fowler, along with adviser Keith Hill.

