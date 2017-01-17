Man who robbed Bangor cleaners twice in a week to serve 9 years
A man convicted of robbing a city laundromat twice in a week last year was sentenced Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to nine years in prison. David Alan Thiede, 62, of Bangor will serve the sentence at the same time he serves a three-year sentence in federal prison for violating his supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC