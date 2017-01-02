Making Bangor walkable will help resi...

Making Bangor walkable will help residents, visitors - and homeowners, too

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Bangor has added trails and sidewalks and improved crosswalks in recent years to make the city more accessible to walkers and bikers. But there remains much more the city can do to move its focus from vehicular traffic to self-powered transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Dec 21 Inquisitor 59
truth about israel and the jews Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov '16 PeanutButtercup 7
I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12) Nov '16 Persona 13
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Nov '16 clintna dean 333
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Penobscot County was issued at January 02 at 9:26PM EST

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,209 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC