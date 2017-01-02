Making Bangor walkable will help residents, visitors - and homeowners, too
Bangor has added trails and sidewalks and improved crosswalks in recent years to make the city more accessible to walkers and bikers. But there remains much more the city can do to move its focus from vehicular traffic to self-powered transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC