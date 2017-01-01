Maine's first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnight
Charlotte Oh and Darren Callahan are the parents of the first baby born in Maine in 2017. Zander Reuben Callahan weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounce and measured 16 inches, according to his mother.
