Maine Vegetable and Fruit School offered in Portland and Bangor

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The annual Maine Vegetable and Fruit School for growers will be offered twice - in Portland on March 14, and in Bangor on March 15. The school, held 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., will be held March 14 at Seasons Event and Conference Center, 155 Riverside St., Portland, and repeated March 15, at Bangor Motor Inn Conference Center, 701 Hogan Road, Bangor. Offered by University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Vegetable and Small Fruit Growers Association, topics include a legislative update, risk management for growers, pest and weed management in berries, hardy tree fruit varieties, and updates from the Maine Board of Pesticides Control.

