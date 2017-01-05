Longtime downtown Bangor bookstore BookMarc's to close
The owner of BookMarc's announced quietly in late December 2016 that his longtime downtown Bangor bookstore would close on Jan. 31. "I'm ready to retire," said Marc Berlin, 65, who opened his bookstore 28 years ago. "You suddenly realize there are a lot of things you'd like to do.
