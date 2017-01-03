Let's agree on the problem before tur...

Let's agree on the problem before turning part of downtown Bangor into a parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

At its December meeting, the Bangor City Council's business and economic development committee heard citizen comments about a proposed revitalization of Pickering Square. Goals of the project include improving experience for bus users, improving experience for parking garage users, establishing a pedestrian connection between downtown and the waterfront, and incorporating a public space for events and recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Dec 21 Inquisitor 59
truth about israel and the jews Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov '16 PeanutButtercup 7
I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12) Nov '16 Persona 13
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Nov '16 clintna dean 333
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Penobscot County was issued at January 03 at 9:18PM EST

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC