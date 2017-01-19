LePage scolds lawmakers in letter saying he would meet with them
In a stark departure from past practice, Gov. Paul LePage has kicked off the new legislative session with a personal visit to a legislative committee and he intends to do more - maybe. That "not on speaking terms" impasse escalated last year, when LePage declined to deliver a State of the State speech to legislators, instead sending a The Republican governor also at times has discouraged or forbidden commissioners and top administration officials from speaking to legislative committees, sometimes for months on end.
