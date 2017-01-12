Java Joe's in downtown Bangor has changed its name to 98 Wake n' Shake
Owners announced this week a name change for Java Joe's, the longtime downtown Bangor coffee and sandwich shop located next door to BookMarc's . Java Joe's will now be known as 98 Wake n' Shake, a reference to both the eatery's address - 98 Central St. - and to the fact that the eatery offers coffee, breakfast and ice cream, alongside many other lunch items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|15 hr
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC