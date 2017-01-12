Java Joe's in downtown Bangor has cha...

Java Joe's in downtown Bangor has changed its name to 98 Wake n' Shake

Owners announced this week a name change for Java Joe's, the longtime downtown Bangor coffee and sandwich shop located next door to BookMarc's . Java Joe's will now be known as 98 Wake n' Shake, a reference to both the eatery's address - 98 Central St. - and to the fact that the eatery offers coffee, breakfast and ice cream, alongside many other lunch items.

