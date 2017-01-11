'It was a crappy thing to do,' advocate says after Bangor homeless encampment removed

Just before Christmas, city workers drove a truck down to the waterfront and removed a homeless encampment located between Hollywood Casino, Hotel and Raceway and the Interstate 395 overpass, upsetting some local residents who advocate for the homeless. "What gives anybody the right to throw somebody's stuff away?" Shannon Denbow of Bangor, who once worked at the Greater Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, asked Wednesday.

