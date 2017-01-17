Inside OnTrack: OHA issues follow-up report
In an exclusive investigation last month , NBC5 News detailed an OHA report from last summer that revealed 29 findings of non-compliance. Violations ranged from unlawful policies, to allegations of verbal and physical abuse, as well as various health and safety hazards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC