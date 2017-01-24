Ice, sleet and snow encase state
A storm that is expected to last all day and into early Wednesday, laying ice, sleet or snow depending on region, has closed judicial centers, city halls, schools and businesses all around the state. "It looks like we're not going to see an appreciable relief until about 5 o'clock [Wednesday] morning," Richard Norton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Caribou, said Tuesday.
