How two online certificate programs are helping improve care of older Mainers

Elaine Murak, a resident of Phillips Strickland House in Bangor, enjoys a visit from Baron, a greyhound owned by Laurie Qualey of Orono, as Bangor Humane Society volunteer Emily Eagan looks on. Qualey, 42, is earning a Masters in Social Work at the University of Maine and a nine-credit Interprofessional Graduate Certificate in Gerontology through the Maine Center on Aging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.