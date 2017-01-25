Holocaust Remembrance Day to feature talk on Americanization of Anne Frank
Nearly every American first learns of the Holocaust by reading the "Diary of Anne Frank," first published in 1952. While an unedited version of the diary was published in the 1990s, the sanitized version of her diary influenced how the Holocaust has been viewed by Americans for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC