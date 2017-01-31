Health Equity Alliance to host Bangor Pride celebration

Bangor Pride has swelled so much that volunteers who managed the annual LGBTQ+ community celebration are handing hosting duties to a full-time advocacy group, organizers said Tuesday. Health Equity Alliance will be the new host of the event, and the nonprofit agency has begun working with members of the Bridge Alliance on transitional duties, said Maggie Campbell, Health Equity's director of development and communication.

