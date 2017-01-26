Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners grower meetings on "Organic Certification for Farmers and Processors" 1-4 p.m.: Thursday, Feb. 2, Rising Tide, 323 Main St., Damariscotta, 563-1161; Tuesday, Feb. 7, Bangor Cooperative Extension Service office, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor, 942-7396; Thursday Feb. 9, Fareshare Coop, 443 Main St., Norway, 743-9044. If you market and sell products as "organic," chances are good you need to be certified by a USDA-accredited certifier to comply with USDA regulations.

