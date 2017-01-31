Gov. Paul LePage says Maine needs a new form of government
"There's so much gridlock in government that our government no longer works," the governor told Bangor-based WVOM radio during one of his regular weekly appearances. "I'm one of the ones who believes that the two party system is broken,' LePage said, "and I do believe that we're probably going to be heading for a constitutional convention to fix our government."
