For activists and others, nonviolent strategies against harassment and assault
The outcome of the recent presidential election has elevated fears of harassment, verbal abuse and even physical violence against minorities, women, Muslims, LGBT individuals and other marginalized people for some Mainers. That's why Bangor-area organizations will offer trainings this weekend in "bystander intervention" to teach people of all ages who witness such incidents to intervene safely and effectively.
