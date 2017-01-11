Expansion project begins at Maine Vet...

Expansion project begins at Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Nickerson & O'Day construction crews worked Wednesday on the first stage of a $3.7 million project at the Maine Veterans' Home on Hogan Road in Bangor. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the facility on Wednesday for the project, which will renovate a 20,000-square-foot skilled nursing unit and add about 5,000 square feet in two additions to it over the next 54 weeks or so.

Bangor, ME

