EMDC 'Hire, Train and Retain' workshop for businesses slated in Dexter
Eastern Maine Development Corporation will be presenting "Hire, Train and Retain" on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 10am to 11:30am at This free workshop is designed to provide employers with information vital to finding and keeping the right employees for their company. Presented by EMDC's Workforce Development Specialists, employers will learn how to save time and money while examining the real reasons employees leave.
