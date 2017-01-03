Eastern Maine Community College Foundation to host SnoCross competition
Eastern Maine Community College Foundation will host a two-day high-flying snowmobile competition "Dysart's International Sno-X starting at 9 a.m.-dusk Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at Bass Park. "East Coast SnoCross is thrilled to be back at Bass Park for our season opener.
