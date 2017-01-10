Eagle Lake man charged in stabbing incident
The 20-year-old victim of an alleged stabbing here on Monday has been transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he is in stable condition, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office. Deputies have not yet been able to interview the victim, whose name has not been released, but expect to speak with him "in the coming days," Sheriff Darrell Crandall said Tuesday in an emailed media release.
