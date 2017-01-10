Does Mary Mayhew understand the lives of Mainecare recipients at all?
After too many years with a basketball in my hands , the announcement sounded like a bureaucratic head fake, and the real move was yet to come. The idea of making significant progress with the addiction epidemic seemed uncharacteristically compassionate for department commissioner Mary Mayhew and the LePage administration - and uncharacteristically logical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|lykos1961
|60
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC