Distinctive artistic vision brightens winter exhibits at UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor

Three new exhibits opened at the University of Maine Museum of Art on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor on Jan. 13 and will run through May 6. They feature three contemporary artists - two based in Maine, one based in New York - that each have a distinctive, unusual approach to their chosen mediums and subject matter. "The Life of David," cast bronze and video, by Jared Cowan is on display at the University of Maine Museum of Art on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.