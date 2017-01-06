Connecticut man, two Bangor residents arrested in heroin-cocaine bust
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Bangor Police Department officers raided an apartment on George Street late Thursday and arrested three people - one from Connecticut and two locals - for drug trafficking after finding heroin and crack cocaine, the agency posted on its website . "This investigation and seizure is representative of the continued threat posed by out-of-state traffickers targeting Maine communities as a place to conduct their deadly trade, often, in conjunction with locals who allow these traffickers to set up operations in their homes," Cmdr.
