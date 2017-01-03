Community panel interviews 6 candidates for JCSO sheriff
The six candidates were William Froehlich, who was in law enforcement in Utah. Sheriff's Deputy Ian Lance who's been with the sheriff's office for 14 years, JCSO Captain Dan Penland who currently heads the jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|lykos1961
|60
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC