Community Health and Counseling Services launches annual Point-In-Time survey.
On January24,2017 local service agency CHCS will participate in the annual Department of Housing and Urban Development count of area homeless. While local shelters are equipped to provide numbers of currents residents, Community Health and Counseling will actively seek out those who are living outside in camps, tents, cars, and other outdoor environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC