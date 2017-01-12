CES, Inc. announces new hire

CES, Inc. announces new hire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bangor Daily News

CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce Jeanna DeTour has joined our team as Senior Engineering Technician in our Brewer office. Jeanna brings nearly 30 years of experience in site layout, building design, traffic analysis, and environmental, site, and building permitting on local, state and federal levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) Jan 12 WMN 61
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an... Nov '16 PeanutButtercup 7
I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12) Nov '16 Persona 13
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Nov '16 clintna dean 333
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC