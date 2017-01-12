CES, Inc. announces new hire

CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce Jeanna DeTour has joined our team as Senior Engineering Technician in our Brewer office. Jeanna brings nearly 30 years of experience in site layout, building design, traffic analysis, and environmental, site, and building permitting on local, state and federal levels.

