Bystander Intervention Training
Bangor, ME: The Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, The Health Equity Alliance, Food and Medicine, the Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition, and Women's March on Washington-Bangor invite the greater Bangor community to join us on Sunday, January 8th for Bystander Intervention Training provided by Clara Porter with Prevention.Action.Change. Prevention.Action.Change.
