BSO Performs Bach, Handel and Haydn with Local Cellist Noreen Silver
The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Bach, Handel and Haydn on January 22, 2017, 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Principal Cellist, University of Maine professor, and Bangor resident Noreen Silver will perform as soloist in Haydn's Cello Concerto No.
