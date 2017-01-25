Boston pair indicted for trafficking crack cocaine in Bangor
A Boston woman who allegedly brought 63 grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of $7,000, to the Queen City last year in an effort to raise $5,000 bail for a co-defendant was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury. Kareena Khan, 24, was indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and aggravated importation of drugs.
