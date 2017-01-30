Book store selected as winner of inaugural Houlton Entrepreneur Challenge

After a five-month, three-phase process, Volumes Book Store has emerged as winner of the inaugural Houlton Entrepreneur Challenge . Volumes, which is the only book store north of Bangor and also includes a gift shop, will receive a prize package of more than $10,000 which includes a $7,500 forgivable loan and incentives from program partners totaling more than $2,500.

