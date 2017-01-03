Bicycle, pedestrian advocate to be interviewed Jan. 11
Bangor resident and Bangor Daily News blogger Hank Garfield about whether Rockland would benefit from better pedestrian and bicycle facilities. Garfield decided to give up owning cars when he began teaching at the University of Maine and discovered that he could get to work by bus and/or bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC