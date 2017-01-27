Bangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scam
A 48-year-old woman who police say scammed thousands of dollars from out-of-staters by using their personal information to acquire credit cards was arrested last week and charged with 23 crimes, 10 that are felonies and carry hefty prison sentences. Lisa Vicnaire of Bangor was arrested by Bangor police Detective Joel Nadeau on Jan. 20 at her Finson Road residence, Sgt.
